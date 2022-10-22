Manning River Times
Nexas Quartet to play Gloucester Citizens Centre on Saturday, November 12

October 22 2022 - 1:00am
Nexas Quartet bring their unique saxophone experience to Gloucester. Picture by Jacquie Manning.

Acclaimed saxophone group Nexas Quartet are on their way to Gloucester, bringing their unique sonic experience that has to be witnessed first hand to be truly appreciated.

