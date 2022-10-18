It's some time around 6:30pm and the temperature is still around 19 degrees on what has been a particularly balmy spring day at the Wingham Showground. For the first time in three years the Wingham Music Festival is back from COVID enforced banishment, and it's making every post a winner.
With blue skies turning pink, the only thing missing from the warm sunset mood would be sighting a colony of bats taking flight for their night's activity.
Then, right on queue, they appear.
Not the cave-dwelling, flying, mammalian type, of course. Instead, these are members of the Circartus community circus group. Performers dressed in black winged bat outfits, perched on stilts and flapping their 'wings' as they move throughout the crowd at precisely the right moment in time.
Organisers tick that box and file it away under 'Awesome'.
Throughout the day there have been workshops, pop-up performances, and a Welcome to Country, in addition to the talent on the main stage. The afternoon has been laid back with spectators settling into their portable chairs, but as the sun hooks up with the horizon, the crowd is getting a second wind.
Local act the Swamp Stompers take things up a gear with their uptempo blues shuffles. Actually, they take it up more than a few gears, along the way announcing that today's performance will be their last. The crowd reacts accordingly in a transference of energy between band and audience that has everyone wishing them to stay together, if only for just a little longer.
Back upfield there's a deep queue in front of the Turkish takeaway van sitting amongst the other mobile food vendors. Inside a man processes orders from hungry patrons while his wife works furiously handling all cooking duties. He's joking with customers while she does the work of five.
That is until the band's launches into a syncopated groove that becomes a little too infectious and stops her in her tracks. She raises her arms above her head, thrusting her hips from side to side, eyes closed and smiling; temporarily mesmerised by the music that has her dancing in her confined mobile kitchen.
Seconds later she's back slinging Gozleme onto paper plates like nothing just happened. Customers watching while waiting in line applaud her as one.
Nightfall engulfs the arena and a number of pram pushing parents are moving towards the exit. For those left behind, Dom Turner and his Rural Blues Project hits the stage and summons the spirit of John Lee Hooker with his own interpretation of swamp boogie blues.
A group of young women robed in illuminated gowns appear and drift throughout the crowd in what seems like a moment from a fairytale brought to life. For those young enough still to believe in magic, it all makes perfect sense. For the event organisers, it is another masterstroke. Once again they've judged the crowd, the mood, and timing to perfection.
Of course this is not the usual millennial concert crowd. There are as many 10 year-olds as there are 20-somethings. The majority of the crowd could be carbon dated back to the original Big Day Out concerts of the early nineties with many looking even older still. Not that this is a baby-boomers only event. It's just that it doesn't have the ageist constrictions similar festivals often embody.
I walk past a gathering that appears to be three generations of the same family dancing together. Nobody is too cool for their parents today.
In between bands roadies shuffle road cases, guitars and amplifiers, with not so much as a drum machine, turntable or digital sequencer to be found. There is a bar doing a thriving business yet there are no signs of drunken discord.
This is, after all, the Wingham Music Festival, and you'd better believe it's back.
