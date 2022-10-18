Manning River Times
Wingham Music Festival back under big-top at Wingham Showgrounds after three year break

By Rick Kernick
October 18 2022 - 5:00pm
It's some time around 6:30pm and the temperature is still around 19 degrees on what has been a particularly balmy spring day at the Wingham Showground. For the first time in three years the Wingham Music Festival is back from COVID enforced banishment, and it's making every post a winner.

