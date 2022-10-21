TAREE basketballer Jackson Brody has been selected in a North Coast team to head to the USA next April.
The 19-year-old hopes this will lead to him gaining a scholarship with a college team.
Jackson successfully gained a place in the touring party after attending a tryout held in Port Macquarie. Now he's hoping to make a big impression in the home of basketball, saying it could be a 'life changer.'
Jackson is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
"We'll get to play 10 to 12 games while we're over there,'' Jackson explained.
"This is a really good opportunity and hopefully something will come out of it.''
Jackson currently plays for Valley Braves in the Sunshine Conference, a competition involving teams from Coffs Harbour, Byron Bay, Grafton and Lismore among others.
The Braves train at Coffs Harbour every Tuesday evening and play home games at Macksville.
He noticed a post on Facebook earlier in the year advising tryouts for the team were coming up and he decided to put his name forward.
"There were about 15 players there, I gave it my best and got picked,'' he said.
Playing for the Braves involves plenty of travel with matches usually scheduled twice a month.
"We were in Byron Bay for our last game,'' Jackson explained.
He said the kilometres on the road can get tiring and trying, but added it is part of the commitment.
"We're about three quarters of the way through the season and we're coming third,'' he said.
Jackson said playing in the league has improved his game.
"It's been awesome,'' he said.
Jackson heads to Port Macquarie this weekend for tryouts for the 2023 Port squad to play in the State League.
"I really want to play at a higher level,'' he said.
"One of the teams in the Sunshine League also plays in the State League and I reckon we can beat them.''
He's a product of Taree Basketball, playing his first game when he was in year three at school after his mum suggested he give it a try. Soon after he was hooked on the sport.
Jackson was a regular in Taree Tornadoes representative sides from under 14s to 18s.
He plays in the Taree men's competition, with his side beaten in last season's grand final. The new season will be underway in a matter of weeks.
Jackson, who plays small forward, believes his agility and speed around the court are his greatest assets as a basketballer, along with his fitness.
"I spend a lot of time in the gym,'' he explained.
His game high in all games is 34 points and he led the list of point scorers in his first game for the Braves when he finished with 16.
