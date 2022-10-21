Manning River Times

'Life changing' opportunity for young Taree basketballer

By Mick McDonald
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:39am, first published 12:30am
Jackson Brody goes up for a shot playing for the Braves this season.

TAREE basketballer Jackson Brody has been selected in a North Coast team to head to the USA next April.

