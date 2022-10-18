Having served the community continuously for 100 years, the Marlee Hall will celebrate A Century Serving the Community with a fun-filled family day on Saturday, October 29.
This milestone has been achieved through the hard work and commitment of past and present generations. Descendants of the five founding members are still live in the Marlee and surrounding communities and some are still actively involved with the hall.
All ages will be catered for on the day with a jumping castle, face painting and balloon sculpting for the kids; a memorabilia display, barbecue, Devonshire teas, an on site coffee van, photobooth and chocolate wheel spins with great prizes.
A range of stalls, selling everything from cakes, plants, sourdough bread, preserves, preloved goods and hide products, will be in attendance.
Live music will add to your enjoyment of the festivities.
Official photographer, Katrina Irwin will be capturing the celebrations during the day.
Centenary celebrations begin at 10am and continue until 3pm. At 11.30am there will be a brief formal acknowledgement of the day followed by some official photos.
The committee would love you to be present at 11.30 for photos if:
Everyone is welcome on the day!
Marlee Hall is located at 1655 Bulga Road, Marlee - only 15 minutes drive from Wingham.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.