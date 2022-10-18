Manning River Times
Marlee Hall celebrates a century serving the community

Updated October 19 2022 - 1:37am, first published October 18 2022 - 1:00am
The Marlee Community is celebrating the centenary of its community hall. Picture supplied

Having served the community continuously for 100 years, the Marlee Hall will celebrate A Century Serving the Community with a fun-filled family day on Saturday, October 29.

