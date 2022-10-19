Wingham Music Festival
I am sure the organisers of the Wingham Music Festival were all smiles and very thankful they were blessed with a weekend of sunshine and blue skies.
I didn't go but have heard some great reports on the music, and added attractions which included the Hub Markets being held at the same venue, Wingham Showground, on the Saturday.
So much hard work and organisation goes into such a big event and it's good when it all works out, especially the weather.
Beatles Magic concert
John and I had a great night at the Beatles Magic concert held last Saturday evening at Wingham Services Club. The numbers were down somewhat but with the Wingham Music Festival held at the same time this was to be expected.
Birthday celebrations
Congratulations to the Sawyer family who have operated Wingham Nursery and Florist at 5 William Street, Wingham for 50 years.
They will celebrate by holding a garden party over this weekend from 10am to 4pm.
Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy the day amongst the flowers and vegetables. I have been there recently and everything was truly beautiful to look at.
Art and Soul concert
Coming up on Saturday, October 29 will be the afternoon concert at St Matthew's Anglican Church Hall from 12pm by the folk involved with the Art and Soul artists and music group. This is sure to be a wonderful afternoon and it is free but to help with catering if would be appreciated if you could advise of your attendance.
I have seen some of the art work and heard the music and I am definitely going to be in the audience.
Condoldences
Sincere condolences are extended to members of the Gollan family, including David Gollan and family, his sister Sue (nee Gollan) and husband Peter Langdown and family of Tinonee on the recent passing of their cousin Terrence William Gollan aged 71 years late of Pampoolah on September22.
Terry's funeral was held at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel on Tuesday, October 4 with donations accepted for the Melanoma Institute of Australia in lieu of flowers.
School news
The students of Tinonee Public School were disappointed that their Slime Spectacular had to be changed due to the weather conditions but it has now been set down for Friday, November 4 from 1.30pm with parents, carers and visitors welcome to join and watch the fun that I am sure will be enjoyed by the students.
The day has almost arrived for the Stage Three Canberra Excursion and departure will be on Monday, October 24 and am sure those travelling will have a wonderful experience in seeing our nation's capital.
The canteen is desperate to extra helpers to help run the school canteen. Please contact the school if you can assist even a couple of days per term.
Come Friday, October 28 the canteen will be selling some great Halloween treats for the students to purchase at recess and the prices ranges from 50c to $1.
Don't forget the Christmas Shopping Bus Trip to Newcastle's Kotara and Charlestown Shopping Centres on Saturday, November 5 for a cost of $50 per person - further details available from the school, phone 6553 1279.
Another year older
Happy birthday wishes to hubby John for his special day on Saturday, October 22 and love from myself and all the family for your 71st .
Also sharing his 71st birthday on Thursday, October 20 is relative Jeff Cox of Krambach.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.