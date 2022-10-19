GROUP Three Rugby League grand finalists Old Bar failed to get one player in the team of the year announced at the group's presentation night at Wingham Services Club.
Positions are judged on player of the year points. Second rower Will Clarke was the best performed Old Bar player in the award, finishing on 8 points. The winner, Port City's Jesse Douglas, had 22.
Old Bar's lengthy injury list throughout 2022 saw halfback Jordan Worboys and prop Shannon Martin have proteacted stays on the sideline, while centre Kurt Lewis copped a four game suspension.
Wingham Tigers finished fourth after the competition-proper but also failed to get a starter in the team of the year. Captain-coach and hooker Mitch Collins was third on the line in the player of the year, accumulating 11 points despite missing seven games through injury. However, Forster-Tuncurry rake Riley Collins was runner up to Douglas, so was named in the team of the year,
Sixth placed Macleay Valley claimed five places and seventh placed Wauchope, one. Premiers Port City provided three players to the team.
Team of the year is Tirell Dungay (Macleay Valley), Braith Powick (Macleay Valley), Ron Uhlia (Forster-Tuncurry), Nick Smith (Port City), Beau Lowry (Forster-Tuncurry), Mal Webster (Macleay Valley), Shane Davis-Caldwell (Macleay), Mat Bird (Wauchope), Jesse Douglas (Port City), Nathan Campbell (Forster-Tuncurry), Richie Roberts (Port City), Isaih Barker (Macleay Valley), Riley Glover (Forster-Tuncurry).
Two sisters who play for different teams were included in the women's league tag team of the year. They are Tilly and Taya Hunter. Tilly plays for Wingham, Taya with Taree City.
The team is Jade Fowles (Wingham), Leilani Grainger (Port City), Jordan Guest (Port Sharks), Sophie Heeney (Port Sharks), Tilly Hunter (Wingham), Taya Hunter (Taree City), Kara Lewis (Port City), Kristy Roods (Wauchope), Emily Summerville (Wingham), Larissa Ward (Wauchope), Caitlan Warren (Port City).
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
