Wingham Music Festival returned for the first time in three years when it was held under a big-top tent at the Wingham Showgrounds.
The three day festival was a resounding success with its variety of musical acts, workshops and performers entertaining the crowds.
There were too many highlights to mention, however, having The Black Sorrows, Darryl Braithwaite, and The Waifs headline over the three respective nights provided the festival with a first class lineup.
One performer who should be mentioned is young Travis McLachlan-Ifield, who opened the show on Saturday. Travis performed a solo set, accompanying himself on a guitar that was almost bigger than himself, but only a fraction of the size of his talent.
With Saturday and Sunday held in warm sunshine, event organisers couldn't have hoped for better conditions, all helping to make the festival the great success that it was.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.