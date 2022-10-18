Manning River Times
Home/News

Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
October 18 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar roadworks on schedule

Asphalt works on Old Bar Road planned for later this month, weather permitting, are running to schedule according to council reports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.