Old Bar roadworks on schedule

Asphalt works on Old Bar Road planned for later this month, weather permitting, are running to schedule according to council reports.
The entire project is expected to be complete by late November.
The next stage of road widening and drainage extension works from about 300m west of Metz Road has now begun.
The final work will be line marking, guardrails, signage and treatment of the roadside slopes.
"These important upgrades will make Old Bar Road smoother and safer and improve its service life," said council's manager of transport and engineering, Peter Gesling. "We thank the community for their patience while these critical works are undertaken."
Motorists are already enjoying a better surface over the majority of this section.
This project is funded by the NSW Government in association with council as part of a $100 million road upgrade package.
Old Bar Pharmacy owner, Akash Mehta, advises he expects to have the new Moderna vaccine available soon.
This is the vaccine for those who have had their first doses of one of the vaccines but haven't followed up with boosters. If you fall into this category, contact the pharmacy and complete your course.
COVID-19 is still very active in the community.
Council contractors have just erected bus stop signs at the most recently installed bus shelters around Old Bar. These shelters were made possible through a grant obtained by the Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association (OBMP).
This now makes them officially a bus stop and so parking restriction come into force. No parking between 20m on the approach side and 10m on the departure side of the sign. Penalty - $275 on the spot fine.
The long running project of erecting history and community signs on the Coles car park fence has received a boost by MidCoast Council becoming involved.
Some preparation has already been achieved through a grant received by the OBMP. Further funding is required to complete this but it is hoped to have it completed by the end of this year.
Through a grant under the Reconnecting Regional NSW program, music will now occur at the Old Bar monthly markets from October 2022 to March 2023. Local, Jake Davey, has offered to help with finding musicians and has the first one booked already. There is no market in January 2023.
The OBMP will be financially supporting Carols by Candlelight on December 18 as part of the above package.
