A dislocated knee to South West Rocks batsman Jye Woodger rubbed salt into the wound as Macquarie Coast Stingers' Regional Big Bash campaign ended in Port Macquarie on Sunday.
The Stingers fell 38 runs short after Coffs Harbour Chargers had compiled a challenging 2-145 off their 20 overs batting first.
Woodger (29 not out) loomed as an unlikely hero when he hit three boundaries in four balls despite the Stingers' required run rate ballooning out to 10 runs an over.
But then as he played a drive through the offside a few balls later, his right knee buckled which left him sprawled on the ground.
Play was held up for about an hour as an ambulance was called and when paramedics arrived they described the injury as one of the worst they had seen.
When Woodger left Wayne Richards Park en route to hospital, any chance of an unlikely Stingers victory went with it.
Chargers captain Richie Gallichan admitted the injury took the gloss off the match as they progressed to the state finals of the competition at North Sydney Oval early next year.
"Obviously with the young fella blowing his knee out, it took a little bit of sting out of the game," he said.
"We all felt for him and it sucked, but we're really happy (to get the win)."
Gallichan said the Chargers had previously never made it past the state semi-finals of the competition.
They now have another chance to progress further.
"We've been down a couple of times in the last four or five years," Gallichan said.
"Hopefully we can win it, but there's a little bit to do before that."
Stingers captain Darren Bourke admitted they gave themselves too much to do with the bat.
"The bowlers did well, it was just more the fielding and with our batting 140 is too much of an ask unfortunately," he said.
"It is disappointing because we've worked hard over the last couple of days and we're in a position we've never been in before. It was there to take it and it would have been nice to go to North Sydney Oval, but these things happen and we'll go again next year."
Macquarie Coast won two of their three matches across the weekend with a Super Over victory over Northern Rivers the highlight.
Bourke conceded it played a role in their disappointing loss to Coffs Coast when a berth in the finals was on the line.
"We weren't there that last game because we were high after the last Super Over and it was hard to go again especially losing the toss and having to go out and bowl straight away," he said."
"It's been our most successful campaign so far so plenty of positives."
