Old Bar was awash in pink last Sunday when the The Ride for Pink motorcycle run fundraiser hit town in aid of the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).
With 84 bikes registered for the ride, the 'pink wave' rode from the Taree South Service Centre, through Taree and Wingham, then on to Krambach via Burrell Creek, to Nabiac. From there the riders headed up the highway and out to the Old Bar Tavern.
Along the way they raised $4200, with the proceeds donated to the NBCF in aid of breast cancer research.
Event organiser, Helen Mitchell, was delighted with the outcome, saying the money raised would be put to good use in the battle against breast cancer.
"The money goes to research into better treatment for breast cancer sufferers, treatments that help increase the life expectancy for those diagnosed with this disease," Helen said.
Since the NBCF started funding research in 1994, five-year breast cancer survival rates have improved from 76 per cent to 92 per cent. The organisation receives no government funding and relies on donations, which is why fundraisers like Ride for Pink are so important.
In addition to the ride, the day also included the 'Pink Up Your Bra' contest, where entrants were invited to improvise decorations to a bra which was then displayed on a board for Old Bar Tavern publican, John 'Donk' Van Arendonk to judge. Ann Sutherland of Diamond Beach was announced the winner in what was a fun way of raising further donations.
With the day such a success, plans are already underway to make it an annual event.
"I've spoken to my contact at the Breast Cancer Foundation and she's like, 'yeah, we can make it an annual event' so I said 'let's do it'," Helen said.
"We might change the day. Newcastle has a Pink Ribbon Ride so I might not have it on the same day as people from Newcastle do like to travel, and some of the groups from here like to support Newcastle as well. But that's okay, it's something for next year."
