Breast cancer charity fundraiser sees motorcyclists head to Old Bar

October 20 2022 - 1:00am
Old Bar was awash in pink last Sunday when the The Ride for Pink motorcycle run fundraiser hit town in aid of the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).

