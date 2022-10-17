Manning River Times
Home/News

OzFish host 'Gone Fishing Day' community information event at Saltwater Reserve

Updated October 19 2022 - 4:04am, first published October 17 2022 - 1:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 'Gone Fishing Day' community information event held at Saltwater National Park provided an enjoyable day of bringing the fishing community together while fostering a framework for sustainable recreational fishing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.