The 'Gone Fishing Day' community information event held at Saltwater National Park provided an enjoyable day of bringing the fishing community together while fostering a framework for sustainable recreational fishing.
The information and activity day was hosted by not-for-profit organisation OzFish, and funded by the Recreational Fishing Trusts and NSW Department for Primary Industries (DPI).
Also present on the day was Wade Lancett from Hunter Local Land Services, who spoke about some of the habitat restoration projects that are currently happening in the area.
There was a fun casting game with prizes and giveaways for those who managed to land their sinker into the bucket, while the Old Bar Lions Club were on hand to cook up a barbecue and sausage sizzle.
Further prizes were awarded for those in attendance along with those who signed up for membership on the day, before fishing in the lagoon afterwards.
Organisers recreated a riparian vegetation demonstration, demonstrating the importance of riparian zones (the vegetated area next to a waterway) for filtering sediment and surface run-off while providing clean water into waterways.
There was also an oyster demonstration, allowing people to see the importance of shellfish reefs for cleaning up waterways. The demonstration consisted of sediment from a nearby waterway placed into two fish tanks, one of them aerated with 12 live oysters while the other had only the murky liquid. After four hours the water in the tank with oysters was all but clear, while the other tank remained murky.
Ozfish is aiming to host an event every four to six weeks throughout summer and leading into autumn and are seeking members of the community to get involved.
"We're reaching out to members of the community who might have an idea of a project or an event that they might think suitable for our area that OzFish can help out with," OzFish spokesperson, Taylah Kirk said.
"We've got a bit of momentum happening with the Manning chapter, so if we can keep the ball rolling and organise something for every four to six weeks would be great."
If you would like to sign up as a member you can HERE
If you're interested in becoming an executive for the Manning chapter, please email manningchapter@ozfish.org.au Roles include President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Habitat Officer
