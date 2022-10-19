"WINGHAM Tigers are the greatest...we're the greatest of them all."
Former Wingham rugby league players and supporters burst into song when it was confirmed they had created history by winning the annual Old Boys Bowls Challenge against Taree played at Club West. This is the first time the visiting side has taken home the Bridgey's Sports Power Trophy in the contest that was inaugurated in 2009.
"I've never done this before,'' jubilant Wingham captain-coach Wayne Goward beamed before holding the trophy aloft.
Goward pointed out that the Tigers went into the contest minus some big guns who were otherwise occupied in a tournament at North Haven. However, the said their replacements rose to the challenge in magnificent fashion.
"I'm proud of you all,'' he said, his voice trembling.
"You just can't beat that Tiger spirit.'' he sobbed.
It was a close run thing, with only six shots separating the combatants after two triples matches of 12 ends were played. While weather conditions were fine, bowlers had to contend with a lightening fast synthetic green and an ultraslow grass green.
RELATED: Missing shield found
Taree performance analyst Gary Betts said the home side was also minus a couple of regulars due to injury or domestic commitments. But he refused to make excuses.
"I'm not making excuses,'' he reiterated.
However, Betts said Taree needs an influx of young talent.
"Some of our players are like mouldy bread,'' he said.
"They're old and stale.''
Betts fears the Wingham juggernaut could dominate for years to come.
"This could be like Queensland's run in the State of Origin,'' he said.
However, Betts promised the Taree boys will do their best to try and regain the shield next year at Wingham.
"Good luck with that,'' Goward replied.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.