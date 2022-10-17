Manning River Times

Dads and daughters involved in tier 2 cricket clash

By Mick McDonald
October 17 2022 - 4:00am
Michael and Arabella Roohan, Riely and Luke McLeod, Samira and Craig Mitchell

IN what would probably be a first for Manning Cricket, there were three father/daughter combinations in the tier 2 clash between Wingham and Taree West played at Taree Recreation Centre.

