IN what would probably be a first for Manning Cricket, there were three father/daughter combinations in the tier 2 clash between Wingham and Taree West played at Taree Recreation Centre.
Michael and Arabella Roohan played for Wingham with Riely and Luke McLeod, Samira and Craig Mitchell in the Taree West side.
Samira, who represented NSW All Schools in a tournament against Queensland last month, top scored for Taree West with 63.
Taree West won the game.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
