PORT City second rower Jesse Douglas made it back-to-back wins in the Group Three Rugby League player of the year award.
Douglas finished with 22 points, clear of Forster-Tuncurry hooker Riley Glover on 14.
Mitch Wilbow from Port Sharks, Wingham's Mitch Collins and Richie Roberts from Port City finished on 11 with Nathan Campbell (Forster-Tuncurry), Jarom Haines (Wingham), Shane Davis Caldwell (Macleay Valley) and Mal Webster (Macleay Valley) on 9.
Forster-Tuncurry centre Beau Lowry scored the most tries in first grade with 16 while Port City's Cuban Quinlan-Piper was the leading point scorer with 120. Port City's Nick Smith, the player of the match in the grand final, was named the most improved.
Players from northern clubs dominated the major awards. Larissa Ward from Wauchope was the league tag player of the year, finishing with 23 points. Leilani Grainger (Port City) and Jordan Guest (Port Sharks) were the runners up on 13. Emily Summerville from Wingham was the most improved.
Ward had a big year. She was the leading try scorer with 11 and also finished with the most points, on 68. An apprentice jockey, she indicated she may have to give league tag away next season to concentrate on new new profession.
Billy Sprague form Port City won the under 18 award with 21 points. Shane Davis-Caldwell from Macleay Valley was runner up on 16. Sprague scored the most tries (13) and the most points (140).
Tyrone Flanagan from Port City was the most improved.
There were dual winners of the reserve grade player of the year, with Keegan Dodd from Forster-Tuncurry and Chris Green from Port Sharks finishing on 13 points.
Chris Ritchie-Bowden from Macleay Valley was named the most improved while Grant Nixon from Port City scored the most points with 66.
Corey Giacopelli from Macleay Valley scored the most tries (11).
Macleay Valley's Shane Davis-Caldwell was named the representative player of the year. He was selected for Country under 18s and he scored a total of 301 points for the year in club and representative fixtures. Davis-Caldwell usually backed up to play first grade for the Mustangs after completing commitments in under 18s. He was named player of the match in Macleay's thrilling grand final win over Port City.
Aaron Ison from Wauchope was coach of the year. He steered the Blues to the women's league tag premiership, with the side unbeaten for the past two years.
Tony Lumtin from Forster-Tuncurry was volunteer of the year, Tirrel Dungay (Macleay Valley) rookie of the year while Port City won the club championship. Taree City's first grade received the team commitment award.
The presentation night, held at Wingham Services Club, was Wayne Bridge's last as Group Three chairman. Mr Bridge will be stepping down at the group annual meeting in November.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
