Jesse Douglas again named Group 3 player of the year

By Mick McDonald
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:40am, first published 12:30am
Port City's Jesse Douglas has been named Group 3 player of the year for the second successive season. Photo Port News

PORT City second rower Jesse Douglas made it back-to-back wins in the Group Three Rugby League player of the year award.

