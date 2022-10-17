An Unexpected Guest opens at Manning Entertainment Centre | photos

Taree Arts Council's production of Agatha Christie's The Unexpected Guest opened at the Manning Entertainment Centre to rave reviews from the audience.
"They were just amazed at the quality of the production, and the sets were world class," cast member Belinda May said.
"It was just fabulous because we could hear the enjoyment coming from the crowd. It was fabulous.
"We got laughs at all right parts and we got oohs and ahhs and gasps at the different mystery parts. It was really lovely because it made us feel they were taking it in and understanding the whole play.
"None of them none of them got the murderer until the very end," Belinda said.
An Unexpected Guest runs until October 23. Tickets start from $30 and can be purchased online at manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales/sales, or by calling the MEC box office on 6592 5466.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.