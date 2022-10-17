Manning River Times
An Unexpected Guest opens at Manning Entertainment Centre | photos

By Julia Driscoll
October 17 2022 - 7:00am
Taree Arts Council's production of Agatha Christie's The Unexpected Guest opened at the Manning Entertainment Centre to rave reviews from the audience.

