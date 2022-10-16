Manning River Times
Westpac Rescue Helicopter called to beach at Manning Point

Updated October 16 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 10:39pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Manning Point at 11am on Sunday, October 16 to assist a 24-year-old male who had suffered a medical event on the beach.

