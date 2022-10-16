Westpac Rescue Helicopter called to beach at Manning Point

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Manning Point at 11am on Sunday, October 16 to assist a 24-year-old male who had suffered a medical event on the beach.
The patient was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being transported by ambulance to rendezvous with the helicopter.
After an assessment by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team, the patient was driven by ambulance to Manning Base Hospital for further treatment.
The helicopter returned to Newcastle.
