MidCoast Council small water and sewer sites to be powered by renewable energy

Updated October 18 2022 - 5:28am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:00pm
Taree sewer pump station will be powered by renewable energy. Picture supplied

MidCoast Council will soon be a step closer to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions, after entering into a contract to power all of its small water and sewer sites with 100 per cent renewable energy.

