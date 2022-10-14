Get styling for those 1920s vibes for a Great Gatsby Dinner Dance at Caffreys Flat hall on Saturday, November 5.
Dress to impress, as there will be fancy dress prizes for best dressed male and best dressed female, as well as lucky door and lucky spot prizes, and a raffle on the night.
Organisers promise loads of family fun and a three course meal, and music provided by Ross Fahey.
Tickets are adults $30, children 10-16 years $15, and children under 10 free.
To book, RSVP by November 1 by contacting Lola Turner on 6550 7593.
All funds raised go to supporting the Caffreys Flat Hall.
