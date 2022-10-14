Manning River Times
Great Gatsby Dance at Caffreys Flat Hall

October 14 2022 - 9:00pm
Pictured at a previous event are Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead with wife Sue and hall coordinator Lola Turner and family. Picture supplied

Get styling for those 1920s vibes for a Great Gatsby Dinner Dance at Caffreys Flat hall on Saturday, November 5.

Local News

