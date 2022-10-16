Manning Homeless Action Group, working with the Rotary Club of North Taree, is holding a country and western dance at the Lansdowne Hall on Saturday, November 5, from 8pm-12pm.
Admission is $10 a head and children under 16 enter free. Bring your own food and drink, or enjoy light refreshments for $10 a head.
Music is supplied by local band, A Touch of Country.
"Please come with some friends and help raise the money for this badly needed sleepbus," Manning Homeless Action Group founder, Terry Stanton said.
"The homeless problem is getting worse, and as interest rates and rent rises, people you know may need to sleep on the bus.
More than $34,000 has been raised so far. If you wish to contribute, but cannot make it to the dance, you can make a donation online at the Bed Inn Bus campaign. Donations are tax deductible.
