Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Country western dance to raise funds for sleepbus in Taree for homeless people

October 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Yarnold will be performing with a Touch of Country at the country western dance at Lansdowne. Picture Scott Calvin

Manning Homeless Action Group, working with the Rotary Club of North Taree, is holding a country and western dance at the Lansdowne Hall on Saturday, November 5, from 8pm-12pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.