Manning River Times
Home/News

NSW farmers urging restaurateurs to support the native Sydney Rock Oyster

October 20 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While recent flooding has adversely effected much of the oyster industry throughout NSW, there has been an unexpected upside locally due to subsequent topographical changes to the Manning River, though not without initial setbacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.