Resource Recovery Australia launches this year's reuse, repair and repurpose competition

October 17 2022 - 1:00am
Last year's winning upcycle entry. Picture by Recourse Recovery.

The re-emergence of upcycling, reusing and repairing doesn't just help struggling households save dollars, it also has a positive impact on the environment.

Local News

