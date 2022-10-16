The Mid Coast region will celebrate NSW Small Business Month with a free leadership forum that could help local enterprises move on to the next level of growth.
MidCoast Council and the MidCoast Business Chamber have secured NSW Government funding to present the forum at the Manning Entertainment Centre (MEC), Taree late next month.
The event on Wednesday, November 16 will also be livestreamed for business operators unable to attend in person.
"While the MEC is a central location in our expansive LGA (local government area), by livestreaming we are encouraging businesses operators from right across the Mid-Coast to take advantage of learning from our valuable presenters," MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said.
The keynote address will be delivered by Australia Post retail executive general manager, Catriona Noble, while a panel of local business owners will discuss their leadership successes.
Ms Nobel has led significant growth and major restructures at some of Australia's largest organisations.
She is known for challenging traditional thinking and innovating core processes, delivering significant improvements in both cultural and business performance.
"We are excited to hear from Catriona and our own local businesses to gain insight into how they have navigated leadership to achieve success," MidCoast Business chamber director, Megan Lewis said.
The speakers will inspire our business community with their journeys and success in leadership roles.- MidCoast Business chamber director, Megan Lewis
"It will be an invaluable opportunity for our small business community," Ms Lewis said.
"A good leader provides meaningful guidance, motivates employees, builds morale and takes action.
"The speakers will inspire our business community with their journeys and success in leadership roles."
MidCoast Business Chamber president and The Switcher director, Anna Godfrey will bring her skills and experience to the room as she facilitates the event.
The workshop is free but registration is essential.
To book or livestream the event visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Get-involved/Events/Whats-on/Small-Business-Month-workshop
For further information contact Lianna Koller-Redfern at MidCoast Council on 7955 7324 or Lianna.Koller-Redfern@MidCoast.nsw.gov.au
The event will be held at the Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree on Wednesday, November 16 from 9am for a 9.30am start.
The forum will finish at 11am with light refreshments and networking to follow.
