The flying Bugalugs is certainly good enough to win the Allan Bakewell Memorial Krambach Sprint over 1250m at Taree on Friday, but he'll have to carry a lot of weight to do it.
Bugalugs, trained by Scott Singleton, was allotted a whopping 64kg in the race, eight kilograms more than the second topweight Poseidon Ruler.
But Poseidon Ruler will lose two kilograms of its allotted 56kg due to the engagement of claiming apprentice Anna Roper, leaving Isorich as the nearest in the weights to Bugalugs with 55.5kg.
Bugalugs carried 62kg to beat a strong field in the Spring Cup over 1200m at Tamworth at his last start, on September 26.
Mitchell Bell rode him that day and Singleton has elected to use an experienced jockey rather than a claiming apprentice this time as well, with Aaron Bullock riding.
Bugalugs beat the Cody Morgan-trained Ezekeil and the Cameron Crockett-trained Commando Hunt into the minor placings at Tamworth.
Commando Hunt is running in the $2 million The Kosciuszko at Randwick on Saturday and is rated a decent shot at winning that big race, so the form of Bugalugs going into the event at Taree is looking pretty good.
But because of the big weight he is at a tempting price of $4.40 with TAB Fixed Odds.
