Fishing action on our beaches and estuary

The beaches and the estuary have provided most of the action in the past week.
Not many boats ventured out to sea as the conditions were a bit sloppy and no reports came in.
Tailor were bagged on Harrington beach on pilchard baits and plenty of bream were caught from the end of the sea wall and the beach on the north side of the wall.
A few pigs (rock blackfish) were landed from the the south side of Crowdy Head on prawn baits.
Quite a lot of undersize jew were caught from Harrington beach on worms. Most of the fish were from 45cm to 60cm in length.
It is good to see the smaller fish turn up in our area as it has been quite a while since any were noticed.
In the river, flathead, bream and luderuck have been landed. Yabbies are the best bait for the bream and luderick, and soft plastics work best for the flathead.
Some mangrove crabs have been trapped in the past week but the location of the catches is unknown.
The Mid North Coast Amateur Fishing Clubs Association will hold its annual casting competition on Sunday, at Tuffins Lane at Port Macquaruie. Casting starts at 8am.
