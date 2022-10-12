Manning River Times
Harrington Road to get a facelift

Updated October 12 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 9:00pm
Works to Harrington Road will involve road widening, strengthening of the shoulders, stabilisation, sealing and driveway works. Picture supplied

Work to improve Harrington Road will start in late October / early November, weather permitting, with traffic reduced to one lane.

