Harrington Road to get a facelift

Work to improve Harrington Road will start in late October / early November, weather permitting, with traffic reduced to one lane.
The works will take place from Anthonys Lane southward to Cattai Creek bridge and will improve safety conditions for road users on busy Harrington Road.
Short delays may occur as this section of the road is reduced to single-lane traffic movement.
"Works will involve road widening, strengthening of the shoulders, stabilisation, sealing and driveway works," said MidCoast Council's executive manager transport and engineering, Peter Gesling.
"The road is currently in poor condition due to the high volume of traffic movement. This has resulted in loose gravel which can be a road safety hazard. The wet weather conditions have also accelerated road surface degradation.
"The road is a key route for local residents and businesses. The works aim to improve road safety and increase the pavement life."
Motorists are asked to observe all roadworks signage, reduced speed limits and directions from road crews, and to travel with caution through the area.
Completion of the project is expected in January 2023.
These roadworks are funded through council's capital works program.
For more information on roadworks across the MidCoast road network, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads.
