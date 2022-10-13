Jake Hinton (as skip) reached the pairs final with his father Col with Jake passing away prior to the arranged playing date. Ryan Allen as 'sub' came into play lead for the team against Adam Lee and Greg (Roo) Hancock with the game going into an extra end with the scores level on 18 with Col and Ryan getting the result 20-18. They had commenced well by taking the lead 12-1 on the 7th end but their opponents came back to draw level on the 14th end. Adam and Greg then led for 6 ends, but the winners then won the final ends to take the title.