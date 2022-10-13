Alana Burns has taken out the Wingham Sporties Bowls Club Minor Singles final and now becomes the first woman to win a singles event in the recently changed structure of the State 'open' bowling membership.
She accounted for Scott Hatton within 25 ends 25-15 with Scott only winning 10 of those. The only time he really challenged Alana when he drew 11 all on the 12th end.
Jake Hinton (as skip) reached the pairs final with his father Col with Jake passing away prior to the arranged playing date. Ryan Allen as 'sub' came into play lead for the team against Adam Lee and Greg (Roo) Hancock with the game going into an extra end with the scores level on 18 with Col and Ryan getting the result 20-18. They had commenced well by taking the lead 12-1 on the 7th end but their opponents came back to draw level on the 14th end. Adam and Greg then led for 6 ends, but the winners then won the final ends to take the title.
The open triples event is now underway with Hunter Payton, George Sinclair and Rod Trenchard defeating Steve Matheson, Graeme Ireland and Paul Swan 27-26.
In the long weekend triples carnival, winners for the two day event were Adam Lee, Greg Hancock and Col Watson with their 67 points.
Coming second were Roger Else, Vicki Shannon and Lionel Trotter.
Greg Bartlett, George Sinclair and Peter Holden collected good money for third position.
In the Wednesday social bowls, with a +7 result Jim Gillogly and Ashley Stewart won the event by defeating Col Hinton and Dave Webster.
