October 13 2022 - 1:00am
Alana Burns creates history at Wingham Bowling Club. Picture supplied

Alana Burns has taken out the Wingham Sporties Bowls Club Minor Singles final and now becomes the first woman to win a singles event in the recently changed structure of the State 'open' bowling membership.

