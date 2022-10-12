Taree West Women's Bowling Club had a very successful Springtime Fours carnival, with visitors from seven clubs as well as four teams from Taree West.
Round One was a team from Taree Railway being Mavis Borham, Pat Thompson, Sue Dunne and Sandra Ryan, round two saw a Sporties team the winners with Vickie Parker, Robyn McDonald, Sue Ryan and Nancy Shaw and round three winners Fay O'Mahnoy, Shirley Perrin, Sue Robinson and Brenda Perrett a composite team from Taree Leagues and Taree West.
In third place was a team from Forster with two wins, 15 ends and a margin of 21 in the last game, congratulations Loretta Funnell, Trish Hartman, Verena Stafford and Pam Hoffmeier.
Second place was another composite team from Forster and Sporties with three wins and 20 ends over the three games congratulations Suzanne Langridge, Colleen Star, Liz Gray and Joan Thomas.
Winners were the visitors from Wauchope with three wins and 23 ends congratulations to Doris McKinnon, Pat Coombes, Ann Steel and Glenda Elford.
- LA
