Round One was a team from Taree Railway being Mavis Borham, Pat Thompson, Sue Dunne and Sandra Ryan, round two saw a Sporties team the winners with Vickie Parker, Robyn McDonald, Sue Ryan and Nancy Shaw and round three winners Fay O'Mahnoy, Shirley Perrin, Sue Robinson and Brenda Perrett a composite team from Taree Leagues and Taree West.

