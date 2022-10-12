Manning River Times

Taree West Women's Bowling Club springtime fours carnival

Updated October 12 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:02am
Taree West Springtime Fours winners were the team from Wauchope Glenda Elford, Ann Steel, Pat Coombes and Doris Mckinnon. Picture supplied

Taree West Women's Bowling Club had a very successful Springtime Fours carnival, with visitors from seven clubs as well as four teams from Taree West.

