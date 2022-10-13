Little learners getting ready for big school

Come along to the fundraising day at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Sunday, October 30. The Mid North Coast Country Music Association is coming to our hall to raise funds for the hall's annual art show which will be held in 2023. The art show gives people of all ages the opportunity to have their art displayed for others to see and enjoy with a People's Choice award. There are several sections for the children and young people to take part and be creative. There will also be a number of new sections added to next year's program. The day will commence at 10am until to 4pm. Entry for adults is $5, children $3 and children under five is free. Come along for a very musical and fun family day. Walk up artists are most welcome.