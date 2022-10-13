Manning River Times
Little learners getting ready for big school

By Margaret Haddon
October 13 2022 - 11:00pm
Lansdowne Public School. File picture

Lansdowne Public School Little Learners Kindergarten has started back and will continue every Thursday through until December 1.

