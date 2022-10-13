Little learners getting ready for big school

Lansdowne Public School Little Learners Kindergarten has started back and will continue every Thursday through until December 1.
If there are any parents who are intending to enrol their child at the school but have not contacted the school yet please do so on 6556 7147 during school hours.
Lansdowne students in K/1/2 classes are excited to be heading to the Manning Entertainment Centre on Friday, November 11 to see Edward the Emu.
This year due to a staffing shortage at the YMCA, the school's Intensive Swimming Program will be a little different. Students will be attending two-hour sessions over five days starting Monday, November 28 to Friday, December 2, 12pm to 2pm.
The next Open Music Day will be held on Sunday, October 23 from 11am to 4pm at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Walk-up artists are most welcome with a backing band provided. Bistro and bar services will be available.
These days are proving to be very popular, so go along and join in and enjoy a great day of music, and dancing.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club held its presentation at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club last Saturday evening.
Awards presented:
Fresh Water section: Winner was Jenni Henry
Estuary section: Winner Les Gardner; runner up Tracy Minns
Beach and Rock section: Winner Phil Minett; runner up Jolene Minett
Heaviest Fish Senior: Winner Phil Minett
Heaviest Fish Junior: Winner Grant Shelton
Men's Champion: Winner Phil Minett; runner up Les Gardner
Ladies Champion: Winner Tracy Minns; runner up Jolene Minett
Junior Champion: Grant Shelton
Club Champion: Phil Minett
Club Person of the Year: Peter Anderson
Wopper Stopper - for the biggest story of the year: Tim Buxton
NAFA award: Les Gardner and Andrew Shaw.
Reminders of what is happening this week in our community.
Lansdowne Fishing Club's annual general meeting is on Sunday, October 16 at 11am in the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club auditorium. Their next fund-raising seafood raffle will be held on Saturday, October 15.
On Tuesday, October 18 at the Lansdowne Community Hall is Shirley's Coffee and Connect morning from 11am to 1.30pm. If you thought that the first Coffee and Collect morning was great then you do not want to miss this one especially if you like plants and flowers. Remember to bring along your plant cuttings, seeds, seedlings, plants, succulent cuttings that you would like to swap with others. There will be two guest speakers, Kimberlea Watts and Claire Walls. Please bring a plate to share.
The Upper Lansdowne Play Group is up and running and is being held at the Upper Lansdowne Hall. The group will meet on Monday mornings from 9am to 11am. Seven families turned up for their first day with one family travelling from Moorland. You do not need to be a member to see if playgroup is for you but after your first visit you will need to become a member for insurance purposes. Organisers hope to get as many families as possible to come along. It will cost a gold coin each time you attend and a plate of food to share.
Unfortunately, the planned pie-day for tonight (Friday) at the Upper Lansdowne Hall has had to be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances until next Friday, October 21. A new order form is available to replace the one that you had previously filled out. A new option on the new order form is for cold takeaway pies for those who want to stock their freezer for their own pie day celebrations. For further information contact Mel Lonergan.
Come along to the fundraising day at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Sunday, October 30. The Mid North Coast Country Music Association is coming to our hall to raise funds for the hall's annual art show which will be held in 2023. The art show gives people of all ages the opportunity to have their art displayed for others to see and enjoy with a People's Choice award. There are several sections for the children and young people to take part and be creative. There will also be a number of new sections added to next year's program. The day will commence at 10am until to 4pm. Entry for adults is $5, children $3 and children under five is free. Come along for a very musical and fun family day. Walk up artists are most welcome.
