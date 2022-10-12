First prize is a rose gold sapphire and diamond ring valued at more than $4300 designed, crafted and donated by Taree jeweller Robin Green. Tickets are only $2 each and are available at Rob Green Goldsmith store in River Arcade, Manning Valley Landscapes and Ashlea Road Boutique in Wingham, Bridgey's Sports Power Taree, Caterbox Coffee in Taree, and online through the Can Assist Manning Valley Branch Facebook page by inboxing them.

