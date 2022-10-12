Can Assist Manning Valley volunteers have good reason to be smiling as the two and a half year hiatus on fundraising is over and some surprises are in store for their supporters.
In November 2022, volunteers will commemorate their 10th year of fundraising and offering financial support to Manning Valley cancer patients and their families.
A Melbourne Cup Charity High Tea fundraiser will be held at Club Taree on Tuesday, November 1.
Ahead of the event, volunteers have already started selling Melbourne Cup Day Raffle Tickets.
First prize is a rose gold sapphire and diamond ring valued at more than $4300 designed, crafted and donated by Taree jeweller Robin Green. Tickets are only $2 each and are available at Rob Green Goldsmith store in River Arcade, Manning Valley Landscapes and Ashlea Road Boutique in Wingham, Bridgey's Sports Power Taree, Caterbox Coffee in Taree, and online through the Can Assist Manning Valley Branch Facebook page by inboxing them.
The raffle will be drawn at the High Tea.
This is not the first time Rob has donated such a beautiful item of significant value. In 2019 Rob made and donated a white and yellow gold ring with diamonds and a sapphire to help Can Assist raise money.
Tickets for the Melbourne Cup High Tea are $50 per person or $500 for a table of 10 and are now available from Club Taree.
Doors open at 12pm and the afternoon of fun and laughter ends at 4pm.
As Can Assist receives no government funding these events allow them to financially support locals who have been diagnosed with cancer and are facing the added stress of meeting the cost of treatment on top of everyday household bills.
If you would like to get more information about Can Assist or you are interested in becoming a volunteer please call 0428 593 973.
