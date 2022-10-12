Manning River Times
Manning Valley Can Assist Melbourne Cup Charity High Tea fundraiser to help cancer patients

Updated October 12 2022 - 4:12am, first published 1:16am
Manning Valley Can Assist volunteers Lindy Jones, Janice Latimer, Sharon Smyth, Di Carroll, Leanne Newman and Bonita Lindfield. Donated ring for raffle donated by Rob Green inset. pictures supplied

Can Assist Manning Valley volunteers have good reason to be smiling as the two and a half year hiatus on fundraising is over and some surprises are in store for their supporters.

