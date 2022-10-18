The inaugural multi-vendor Legends of the Future Speckle Park stud cattle sale at Hillville in the NSW Manning Valley region has been rescheduled due to flooding.
It will now take place on Friday, November 11.
The day will begin with an exhibition of drone technology in farming, followed by two presentations. The first will be from feed nutrition expert Murray Olsson, head of production and development for family-owned Olsson Industries, manufacturers of animal feed lick blocks Australia-wide primarily for grass-fed sheep and cattle.
The second presentation will be delivered by agronomist Jack Milbank, whose company AgPro provides a range of technical and nutrition solutions to the ag sector through an extensive data platform.
The sale will be hosted by BigWig Speckle Park and Hidden Valley Beef. Other consignors include Greenhaven Speckle Park from the Manning River region; Toebelle Speckle Park, near Maitland; KJ Speckle Park Hill, near Taree; Everest Speckle Park, Oakey, Queensland and McMurray Cattle from the US state of Montana, who will also offer genetic packages.
Speckle Parks have been the fastest growing beef breed in Australia in the last five years, according to Speckle Park International.
BigWig will host the event at its new sale complex, which has been established as a cattle breeders mini conference and sale centre to cater for the annual event, while allowing smaller and boutique studs in the region to sell their animals, according to BigWig stud principal Martin Luitingh.
Strategic sponsor, Destination NSW, along with funding from the State government Regional Business Development Fund, has allowed BigWig to build the sale and exhibition centre on eight hectares of its property and promote the Legends of the Future event.
According to Hidden Valley Beef co-principal Roz Alexander, Thursday, November 10 will be for viewing cattle with Speckle Park bloodlines either sold for the first time in Australia or rarely sold Canadian bloodlines.
There will also be Brangus, Nguni and Tuli cattle infused with Speckle Park breeding aimed at developing a breed for the hotter and drier areas on show and for sale.
A sale offering of Speckle Park stud and commercial crossbred animals will follow, comprising Speckle cross Brangus, Nguni and Tulli.
Both BigWig and Hidden Valley studs are running a crossbreeding program with Indicus dominant breeds, selected for phenotypic and genetic traits to produce progeny specifically for the commercial cattle market.
Most of Hidden Valley's Brangus bloodlines come from the US while the majority on offer are sourced from Telpara Hills Brangus, located in Atherton, Queensland. These 3/8 Brangus dams are bred to select Canadian Speckle Park sires.
The crossbreeding program forms the basis of the stud's research and development plan, which is partly funded by the Federal government's AusIndustry program.
The two-day Legends of the Future event is expected to attract visitors from around NSW and Queensland.
