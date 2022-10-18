Manning River Times
Legends of the Future Speckle Park stud cattle sale rescheduled to November 11.

October 18 2022 - 6:00am
BigWig Speckle Park stud owner Martin Luitingh and Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead inspect BigWig Speckle Park stud animals. Picture supplied.

The inaugural multi-vendor Legends of the Future Speckle Park stud cattle sale at Hillville in the NSW Manning Valley region has been rescheduled due to flooding.

