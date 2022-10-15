Manning River Times
Home/News
Our People

ADF Major and former Wingham resident on life in Papua New Guinea

October 15 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major Scott Atkinson, former Wingham resident and contingent commander of Exercise Puk Puk 2022 in Papua New Guinea. Picture supplied

"Wingham is known for its great people, its rodeo and rugby league. It's a great little country town."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.