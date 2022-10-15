"Wingham is known for its great people, its rodeo and rugby league. It's a great little country town."
So says Major Scott Atkinson, 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment and contingent commander of Exercise Puk Puk 2022 in Papua New Guinea.
This year, engineers from the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF), Australian Army and British Army are working together to increase bonds, build relationships and develop trade skills while improving existing infrastructure at the Goldie River Training Depot near Port Moresby.
The depot serves as the home of recruit training for the PNGDF and is also home to some PNGDF engineers.
Which might seem like a world away from the NSW Mid Coast, but Major Atkinson, a former Wingham Tigers Rugby League and Wingham Rugby Union player, believes his upbringing in a small country town was a bonus for his Army career.
"Since 2012, I went through the Royal Military College with multiple PNGDF peers and partners, who I also did my Regimental Officer Basic Course with in Sydney," he said.
"I was then very fortunate in 2014 to head to Wewak to do my first Exercise Puk Puk and then do another one in 2015.
"Since then, I have been in and out working on PNG activities every year bar one."
Growing up in Wingham, Major Atkinson could not have imagined he would become a quasi-local in Papua New Guinea.
"I love working with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force. I love their dedication to get after problems and get the job done, showing all things that demonstrate intuition to problem-solve," Major Atkinson said.
"Exercise Puk Puk has been really good, actually. We got on the ground and the team is really excited,"
As for how growing up in Wingham prepared him for his life in Papua New Guinea?
"I think it's the same thing as being in the Army; it's growing up with what you've got, and finding a way to get after a problem."
