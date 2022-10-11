Manning River Times
Dom Turner returns to Wingham Music Festival with Rural Blues Project

By Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
October 11 2022 - 8:00am
Festival favourite returns to Wingham

Multi-award winning blues musician Dom Turner loves playing at the Wingham Music Festival so much, he hasn't missed performing a year at it since 2015 (COVID years excepted).

