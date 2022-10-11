Festival favourite returns to Wingham

Multi-award winning blues musician Dom Turner loves playing at the Wingham Music Festival so much, he hasn't missed performing a year at it since 2015 (COVID years excepted).
Regular punters at the Wingham Music Festival (formerly called 'Akoostik') will be elated to hear that he is once again gracing the stage at this year's festival.
"The Wingham festival is actually a bit of a highlight of the year, I find, and one of the main reasons is it's a really great example of a community festival," Dom said.
"From the top down, basically, there's a real sense of community amongst the organisers and I think that the audience's feel that as well.
"It's a really relaxed sort of a vibe for a festival, even though it's super well organised, which is another positive, and the artists are really well looked after.
"It's just such a really great kind of vibe. It's a really lovely festival to play at," he said.
Dom is recognisable as the front man for Backsliders, with drummer Rob Hirst, who first performed at Akoostik in 2015. The duo enjoyed the vibe of the festival so much they agreed to return again in 2016 and 2018.
In 2017 and 2019, Dom returned with the memorable Turner Brown Band from the USA.
This year, while Rob Hirst has been touring with Midnight Oil, and the Turner Brown Band is at home in the US, Dom is bringing us the Rural Blues Project, a three piece band with himself as front man on guitar and vocals, Rosscoe Clark on drums and Johnny G playing accordion, keyboards and melodica.
"It's just the three of us, but we make a lot of noise!" Dom said.
'What we do is we take really early 20th century, mainly blues music, but blues and folk music, and then kind of reinvent it. We do versions of those songs, very 21st century kind of versions, very amped up and and lively," Dom said.
"It's kind of loud and in your face kind of thing thing."
Unfortunately you won't be finding any CDs of the Rural Blues Project in the merch hut this year, as they have not yet produced one. They will be recording their first album in the next few months, however, so keep an eye out on Dom Turner's Facebook page, or at www.domturner.com.au.
And if you have really enjoyed the Turner Brown Band in the past, never fear. They will be back in Australia in 2023.
The Wingham Music Festival is on Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Wingham Showground. Tickets online at akoostik.com.au.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
