Water ski racing comes to Taree with the inaugural Bridge to Beach Ski Classic

October 13 2022 - 5:00pm
The inaugural Bridge to Beach Ski Classic water ski race will see a return of the sport to the Manning River after a 32 year hiatus when run on the weekend of October 15 and 16.

Local News

