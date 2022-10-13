The inaugural Bridge to Beach Ski Classic water ski race will see a return of the sport to the Manning River after a 32 year hiatus when run on the weekend of October 15 and 16.
Following a successful warm up event over the weekend of September 17 and 18, the race will draw the best competitors in Australia, including current world and Australian champions.
Race teams consist of a driver, observer and two skiers, with the skiers each completing a single lap of a course running from Taree to Ghinni Ghinni and back on the Saturday run.
Times recorded by both skiers will be totalled to determine the starting position for the teams in the major race held on the Sunday.
Also on the Saturday will be an afternoon session which will see under 10s, novice skiers, social race competitors, a disabled skier, veterans and parents and partners compete.
Sunday will see teams complete two legs of a longer course running from the Martin Bridge at Taree to Harrington and back again, before they re-grid from fastest to slowest competitors and then do it all again.
Two laps of this course will see a distance of about 100 kms of racing.
Also competing will be skier and Failford local, Cameron Thomas, who entered the warm up event in the 'Come and Try' category. Cameron enjoyed it so much he will now be skiing in his first classic race.
With the Hawkesbury and Murray Rivers unusable at this stage, the Bridge to Beach Ski Classic represents the first major race of the season, drawing boats, competitors and spectators from all over NSW and interstate.
The Manning's beautiful and then as you head down toward Harrington, going past the old butter factory, all those iconic places, it's really quite lovely- Ski Racing NSW vice president, Kelly Lindsell
However, the choice of the Manning River to host the event on an annual basis regardless of availability elsewhere indicates the desirability of the location for elite level competition in the sport, according to Ski Racing NSW vice president Kelly Lindsell.
"Anytime you find a river that is reasonably wide and supported by beautiful agricultural land, it's a pleasure to go up and down," Kelly said.
"The Manning's beautiful and then as you head down toward Harrington, going past the old butter factory, all those iconic places, it's really quite lovely."
The Manning River will be closed on both days to ensure the safety of our competitors. Racing starts at 9am on both days, finishing at 4pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.
It is projected to bring 500 or more people into Taree in what should be an economic windfall for the town. Organisers acknowledge the support and cooperation of the local community, MidCoast Council, along with Transport for NSW (Maritime) officers Andre Uljee and Jay Rumming, without whom staging the event would not be possible.
They also extended their gratitude to the Taree Aquatic Club 'Sailos', the Manning River Sailing Club, Manning River Rowing Club, Dragon Boat Club, Marine Rescue Harrington, Taree Power Boat Club and the Mid North Coast Speedboat Club, RJ and CL Thomas Carpentry and Building Maintenance, Petrie's Mitre 10 Hardware and Trade Centre, Kennards Hire Taree and Thomas Scaffolding, to name a few.
