Free workshops for teachers of learner drivers will be held in Taree, Forster and Gloucester.
Parents and carers may often be the primary driving instructor for a learner driver. The habits they pass on can last a lifetime.
"These free workshops will help you reduce the stress of teaching and make every lesson more effective," said MidCoast Council's road safety officer, Chris Dimarco.
"You'll get practical advice and a structured approach to helping your learner improve."
The two-hour workshops will be held in:
Gloucester: Tuesday, October 25, 6pm at the MidCoast Council's customer service centre, Railway Street side entry.
Forster: Thursday, October 27, 6pm, at Marine Rescue NSW, Southern Breakwall, Dolphin Drive, Forster
Taree: Wednesday, November 2, 6pm, at MidCoast Council, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree
The workshops will include tips on how to use and complete the learner driver log book as well as important safety information.
"Teaching someone to drive is not easy. We want to support those taking on this important responsibility," said Mr Dimarco.
Transport for NSW developed the course content, which covers topics such as the licensing conditions of L and P plate drivers, completing the Learner Driver Log Book, and the importance of well supervised on-road driving experience.
Workshops in all locations will commence at 6pm and light refreshments will be provided.
It's essential to book your spot. Visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Roads-and-bridges/Road-safety-programs or call 7955 7372.
Learners are welcome to come along.
