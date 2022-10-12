Birthday celebrations
Family members ranging from children, grandchildren and great grandchildren together with several friends including husband John and I accepted Barbara Clarke's invitation to join her and help celebrate her husband Tommy's 94th birthday celebrations at their Wingham home on Saturday, October 8.
Thankfully the weather stayed fine for the majority of the event and all were able to enjoy the barbecue lunch and finger food before Tommy blew out the candles on his delicious birthday cake. It was a very happy event and all are hoping Tommy reaches the big 100.
Thank you, MidCoast Council
It was great to see MidCoast Council workers were on the job quickly end of last week and again on Monday filling up the many potholes - some rather dangerous ones - on the Tinonee Road. Motorists are hoping that the weather will take up and let the repairs take hold as we all know the weather plays a big part in the finished product.
There are still a few that need attending too and hopefully these will be attended to as the week progresses.
School holidays over
I trust that staff and students all enjoyed their two weeks' holidays and are now back ready to face a busy term four. I drove passed the school on Monday and it was good to see the pupils were able to get out on the grounds during their morning recess break.
Art and Soul concert afternoon
A reminder that the Art and Soul concert is set down for Saturday, October 29 commencing at 12pm at St Matthew's Anglican Church Hall. I am hoping to get there as I have had a preview some weeks back of the musical talent of the guys and girls as well as seeing some of the great artworks that have been done by participants of the art classes.
Afternoon tea is going to be provided so it should be a great afternoon's entertainment.
Tinonee Hall meeting
The monthly meeting of Tinonee Memorial Hall was held on Wednesday morning so I hope to have a report on it in next week's notes. Bookings for hall usage by locals is going along okay. Don't forget the Hall's Supper Dance set down for Saturday, November 12 when music will be provided by local musicians to get the toes tapping. Cost of tickets is $15 per person including the supper and can be purchased from members.
