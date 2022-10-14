Manning River Times
Taree Film Society presents 'The Quiet Girl'

October 14 2022 - 6:00am
Taree Film Society will screen the wonderfully moving Irish movie The Quiet Girl (M) 7pm this Monday, October 17 at the Manning Valley Visitors Information Centre, Taree North.

