Taree Film Society will screen the wonderfully moving Irish movie The Quiet Girl (M) 7pm this Monday, October 17 at the Manning Valley Visitors Information Centre, Taree North.
Cit is a nine-year-old girl from an overcrowded, dysfunctional and impoverished family. Quietly struggling at school and at home, she has learnt to hide in plain sight from those around her.
As summer arrives and her pregnant mother's due date approaches, Cit is sent to live with distant relatives.
Without knowing when she will return home, she is left at the strangers' house with only the clothes she is wearing. The Kinsellas, a middle-aged couple she has never met, dress the girl in what clothes they have.
They are farming people, like her own, but hard-working and wanting for nothing, it seems. Despite a warm reception from the woman, Eibhln, the man of the house, Sen, keeps his distance from Cit and she from him, but over time, their strained relationship begins to deepen.
Slowly, in the care of the Kinsellas, Cit blossoms and discovers a new way of living. But in this house where affection grows and there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.
Tickets are $16: search for Taree Film Society on Eventbrite. See www.tareefilmsociety.org.au or call 0439 903 477.
