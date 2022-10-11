Cameron Fitzgerald is more than happy to do his bit raising money for charity. But he's got some other business on his mind to attend to first.
As a member of the Taree Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC), the 17-year-old from Wherrol Flat will feature on the undercard at the Police Legacy Fight Night, to be held at the Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL Club on Friday, October 14.
The annual fundraiser pits police officers against each other in a night of boxing that tests their skill and fitness while deciding bragging rights for the following 12 months.
However, this year's event will include three PCYC bouts for the first time, showcasing the connection police have with the PCYC along with the broader community.
I'm going to try to dominate the fight and hold the centre of the ring. I've learned that running around the outside you tire out super quick, like I did in my first fight- Cameron Fitzgerald
Cameron will be fighting in the 57 to 60 kilogram weight category in what will be his second bout. While his first fight ended in defeat, he's since made adjustments to his technique which is sure to serve him well in the ring.
"I'm going to try to dominate the fight and hold the centre of the ring. I've learned that running around the outside you tire out super quick, like I did in my first fight," Cameron said.
"So I'm going to change that game plan and keep using my jab."
The annual Fight Night has become a mainstay of the NSW Police sporting calendar, and over the past 10 years has raised more than $650,000 for NSW Police Legacy and PCYC.
Cameron has been doing his share of fundraising, already raising more than $2000 for the event. But for the young man with impeccable manners and the lightning fast jab, Friday night will be all about the action inside the ring.
And according to assistant trainer Anthony Hart, Cameron's looking good heading into the bout.
"Cam's fit, and if this other boy isn't super fit, he's going to be in a lot of trouble," Anthony said.
"If Cam is as technically good as him, I think Cam will probably dominate because in the last six to eight months he's really progressed. He's got a lot stronger, and he listens."
Citing Ukranian lightweight, Vasiliy Lomachenko as his favourite fighter, Cameron hopes to turn professional one day. In the meantime he's realistic about what lays ahead before he'll be ready to join the professional ranks.
"That's the end goal, I'd like to go pro sometime. But first I need to smash out heaps of amateur fights and get as much experience as I can," Cameron said.
