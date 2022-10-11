After a break of more than 10 years, Macquarie Barracks in Taree's Muldoon Street has once again echoed to the sound of blank fire and infantry training.
Also occupied by Australian Defence Force Cadet units, the 41st Battalion Royal New South Wales Regiment opened the gates to Taree's very own Defence facility on Sunday (October 9), inviting the public to view a dynamic training display.
Although local Army Reserve elements primarily operate out of Munster Street in Port Macquarie, soldiers living in the Taree region work remotely from Macquarie Barracks most Tuesday nights, honing their teamwork, communication and military skills.
The Macquarie Barracks open day provided an opportunity for soldiers to refine the skills and drills they have been learning all year. The training area at Muldoon Street is purpose-built and caters for blank fire training, much to the delight of onlookers.
You may also have seen members of the battalion across the road at the Taree Show for the first time in many years. The unit is currently recruiting in the Mid Coast region and is looking for people who would like to serve and give back to the community, are interested in an employment opportunity, and would like to learn new skills, face new challenges and become part of the Australian Army.
The battalion has generated lots of interest recently from people who in some cases didn't know that serving in the Army Reserve while living in the Mid Coast region was an option. In the last two and a half months, the recruiting team have attended career expos, university open days, and supported local schools.
People may also apply online through the Defence Jobs website and selecting the Army Reserves option. For anyone who is interested but would like to talk to a local Army Reservist, members of the public are welcome to visit soldiers when they are parading at Macquarie Barracks most Tuesdays, between 7pm-10pm or call the Battalion Recruiting Officer on 0419 023 009.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.