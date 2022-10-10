Manning River Times
2BOB's Envirofair and multicultural festival cancelled

Updated October 10 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
Organisers are "gutted" to have to cancel the 2022 event. Picture supplied

The Taree Envirofair and Multicultural Festival, that was to be held on Saturday, October 22 on Taree Park, has been cancelled due to the impact of recent weather on the park.

