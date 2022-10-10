The Taree Envirofair and Multicultural Festival, that was to be held on Saturday, October 22 on Taree Park, has been cancelled due to the impact of recent weather on the park.
After two frustrating years of cancellations and postponements, organisers at 2BOB community radio are devastated that this year's event has again succumb to foul weather.
"We're gutted, there's just no other way to say it," Brendan Parker, this year's festival coordinator said.
"This was our third attempt this year at holding the Envirofair. The irony of weather taking out an environmentally themed festival is not lost on us."
Brendan thanked sponsors, performers, stall holders and volunteers, who supported the preparation for this year's event.
This would have been the 29th Envirofair that 2BOB has held in the Manning Valley.
"While we're extremely disappointed to cancel, we will now set our sights on next year's event and will endeavour to put together an Envirofair to remember for 2023," Brendan said.
