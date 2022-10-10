Manning River Times
Wingham 'Akoostik' Music Festival forced to relocate to showground due to rain

Updated October 10 2022 - 1:10am, first published 12:24am
Performing on Saturday's program will be Brisbane soul and blues outfit, Blues Arcadia. Picture supplied

The Wingham Music Festival has been relocated to the Wingham Showground.

