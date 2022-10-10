The Wingham Music Festival has been relocated to the Wingham Showground.
The move is a consequence of the sodden ground at the town's Central Park, which might otherwise be damaged due to the logistics of the event.
"We have waited three years to bring you this fantastic lineup and a relocation to avoid doing some serious damage to our very wet Central Park is necessary," orgainisers stated via a post on their Facebook page.
"The showground has handled the recent rainfall far better and has been assessed as a viable alternative. Obviously, the move is disappointing to those involved, however, after cancellations for the past two years, it is seen as a far lesser evil.
The statement went on to say, "Remember we have our super size tent to keep you all dry, just wear your gum boots to keep your toes dry."
There will be street parking available at the event, and a shuttle bus will run from the street to the showground. Organisers recommended car pooling or getting the bus to avoid any scarcity of car parking.
