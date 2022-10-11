Sunday at the Taree Show was another great day and featured the ever popular pet show, along with wood chop events and of course, kiddies corner.
One of the most popular and truly artistic moments of this year's program was undoubtedly the hands free pie eating contest.
In a great display of fun and laughs, contestants raced to finish one of the delicious pies supplied by Old Bar Bakery - all accomplished without the use of their hands.
All attempts at etiquette were cast aside in a display that even had some of the agricultural exhibits blushing.
In the end, Adam Bartley won the contest, although some might say, table manners was the biggest loser on the day. All good fun!
