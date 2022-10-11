Manning River Times
Home/News
Photos

Taree Show kicks on with pet shows, wood chopping and pie chomping

October 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunday at the Taree Show was another great day and featured the ever popular pet show, along with wood chop events and of course, kiddies corner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.