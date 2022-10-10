MidCoast Council's strategy weeds biosecurity officer, Terry Inkson will speak about his ground-breaking work identifying and removing the invasive species Bocconia frutescens, at the launch of the fourth edition of Garden Escapees today.
This was the first time Boconnia had been identified as escaped in the Australian environment.
The Kiwarrak community partnered with the council weed team to identify and remove Bocconia from their district, including in environmentally sensitive areas such as the Khappinghat National Park.
In an interactive, hands-on presentation, Mr Inkson will be joined at today's book launch by leading weeds experts, scientists, the horticultural community and garden lovers.
He and the natural systems team will outline the latest threats, and how to better defend the land, water and environment against weeds.
The event will be held at MidCoast Council customer service and administration centre, Taree today Monday, from 4.30-6pm. The latest free edition of Garden Escapees will assist the Mid Coast community to better understand weed management on land under their care and identify how to categorise and prioritise weeds according to species, distribution, density and situation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.