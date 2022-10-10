Manning River Times
Home/News

The fourth edition of Garden Escapees will be launched today Monday

October 10 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council's strategy weeds biosecurity officer, Terry Inkson will share insights from the 22nd Australasian Weeds Conference in Adelaide, where he presented ground-breaking work in the Mid Coast with Bocconia frutescens.

MidCoast Council's strategy weeds biosecurity officer, Terry Inkson will speak about his ground-breaking work identifying and removing the invasive species Bocconia frutescens, at the launch of the fourth edition of Garden Escapees today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.