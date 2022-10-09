Manning River Times
Taree Show brings the crowds back to showgrounds on Saturday October 8

Updated October 10 2022 - 5:43am, first published October 9 2022 - 6:30am
Following two years of cancellations due to COVID, hundreds of people packed the Taree Showgrounds over the weekend of October 8 and 9 for a return of the annual Taree Show.

