Following two years of cancellations due to COVID, hundreds of people packed the Taree Showgrounds over the weekend of October 8 and 9 for a return of the annual Taree Show.
With higher than usual rainfall leading up to the weekend and threatening to derail the event, organisers made the decision it would go ahead rain, hail or shine.
Unfortunately, one casualty of the recent weather was the cancellation of all horse events due to the condition of the show ring surface.
Despite this setback, the weekend featured a host of exhibitions, competitions and amusements to keep the crowds enthralled.
Saturday patrons were able to visit pavilions displaying the best in arts and crafts, fruit and vegetables, and cooking.
There were chainsaw events, dogs, poultry, dairy cattle, beef cattle judging, post rip, kiddies corner, face painting and balloons, not to mention the Taree Show Young Woman of the Year award, along with the inaugural Young Showgirl award.
The Young Woman of the Year award went to Ebony Bridges, with Jazmin Madden the runner-up.
The Junior Showgirl title was taken out by Taylee Ede, with Bianca Fealay the runner-up. Matilda Murray Gill and Arabella Randle were both highly commended.
The forecasted rain managed to hold off until about 4pm which, while disappointing, was a better than expected result.
Sunday featured the pet show, wood chop and kiddies corner.
One of the fun events on this year's program was a pie eating contest, which was won by Adam Bartley.
