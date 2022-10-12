UNICEF Australia has joined with not-for-profit organisation, Pathfinders, to address the issue of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children either not having their births registered, or not having obtained a birth certificate.
An analysis of birth data in Queensland shows about 15-18 per cent of births to Indigenous mothers were not registered compared to 1.8 per cent of births to non-Indigenous mothers. Similar research conducted in WA found that 11 per cent of children born to Indigenous mothers had not had their birth registered.
This presents a very real problem given that if a person's birth is not registered, or they don't have evidence of this in the form of a birth certificate, they are prevented from fully participating in society and accessing the essential services needed to do so. This includes, but is not limited to, gaining a driver's licence, passport, tax file number, or establishing a bank account.
"Aboriginal people experience unique barriers to gaining access and receiving their birth certificates. Costs, literacy, limited access to technology and records, remoteness and a history of broken relationships with government, make applying for a birth certificate complex," CEO of Pathfinders, Alan Brennan said.
The partnership of Pathfinders and UNICEF Australia will see work continue towards ensuring every birth is registered in Australia and a birth certificate obtained.
"Too many Australian children have not had their births registered and do not have their birth certificate. Without a birth certificate young people struggle to access the essential services needed to live their lives including opening a bank account, applying for a tax file number, Medicare card or driver's licence, which can have life-long impacts," Tony Stuart, CEO of UNICEF Australia, said.
"The partnership with Pathfinders, a leader in this field, will raise awareness about this issue and the need for increased action in this area."
UNICEF Australia will support the Pathfinders National Aboriginal Birth Certificate Program, which aims to address and eliminate the barriers that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people face when obtaining a birth certificate or registering births.
UNICEF Australia is able to bring unique expertise in this area, leading programs to register births in countries across the world and supporting them to improve their birth registration practices.
Pathfinders estimates there are more than 200,000 Aboriginal people without a birth certificate. Since the program started a number of years ago, Pathfinders has supported 13,000 Aboriginal people to apply for their birth certificates, however, there is a lot more work to do in this area.
The partnership is providing an initial series of six community events across NSW and the ACT where parents will be able to register their child's birth. Three signup days have already been held in Wellington, Bathurst and Orange and a further three are planned for October 18, 19 and 20 in the ACT.
In addition, UNICEF Australia and Pathfinders will jointly advocate to drive awareness around this issue with the ultimate ambition of achieving universal birth registration in Australia.
