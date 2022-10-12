Manning River Times
Pathfinders and UNICEF combine to provide birth certificates

October 12 2022 - 4:00am
The partnership between Pathfinders and UNICEF will provide community events where parents will be able to register their child's birth. Picture supplied.

UNICEF Australia has joined with not-for-profit organisation, Pathfinders, to address the issue of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children either not having their births registered, or not having obtained a birth certificate.

