Welcome, Acacia Verlie

Proud parents Erica Thornton and Jake Hooper of Oxley Island have announced the arrival of their daughter, Acacia Verlie Thornton Hooper.
Acacia was born at Manning Base Hospital on September 9, 2022 and weighed 3.02 kilograms.
She is Erica and Jake's first child.
Proud grandparents are Philip Thornton and Toni Mitchell of Oxley Island and Sharon and Glenn Hooper of Newcastle.
Great grandparents are Maurice and Verlie Mitchell of Taree (deceased).
