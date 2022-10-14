Manning River Times
Welcome, Acacia Verlie

October 14 2022 - 2:00am
Acacia Verlie Thornton Hooper was born on September 9, 2022. Picture supplied

Proud parents Erica Thornton and Jake Hooper of Oxley Island have announced the arrival of their daughter, Acacia Verlie Thornton Hooper.

