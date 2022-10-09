Manning River Times
Home/News

It's time for the Great Aussie Bird Count

October 9 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year BirdLife Australia is particularly interested in parrots, like this king parrot. Picture supplied

People of all ages can take part in The Great Aussie Bird Count from October 17-23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.