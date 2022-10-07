Hundreds of children and their parents are returning to local beaches as nippers gets underway.
Thanks to support from Newcastle Permanent, the iconic beach and water safety program for kids aged five to 13 will run most Sundays from October until the end of February.
One nipper looking forward to the start of the season is six year-old Eva Brooks from Old Bar. This will be her second season of nippers at Taree Old Bar Surf Life Saving Club.
Eva's mum Katrina Reddel said she and her partner Nick Brooks wanted Eva to do nippers to improve her surf awareness and knowledge. Mr Brooks is volunteering as an age manager this year.
"We want Eva to be strong in the water," Ms Reddel said.
"We really enjoy nippers because it is family friendly - something we can do as a family on the weekend."
Two other nippers looking forward to the start of the season at Forster Surf Life Saving Club are Forster siblings Chase Brooks, nine years old, and Anna Brooks, seven years old. Chase is starting his fifth season as a nipper.
"I like nippers because I get to be on the beach which is my favourite place in the whole world. I get to play with my friends while I learn new skills," Chase said.
Nippers is run across all six Lower North Coast SLS clubs from Crowdy Head to Pacific Palms.
Registrations are still open with some clubs running come and try days. Parents are required to be on the beach to supervise their children at all times. Clubs are always looking for parents or other adults to volunteer in roles such as age manager, water safety officers or barbecue duties.
Newcastle Permanent mobile lending manager Craig Fuller said nippers is a vital community program that offers personal development skills for young people and helps make beaches safer.
Mr Fuller said nippers gives kids skills to keep themselves and others safe when at the beach, such as being able to identify rips and rescuing someone in trouble.
"Nippers is also the recruitment and training ground for our future surf lifesavers, who patrol our beaches to keep us safe every weekend," Mr Fuller said.
"The young people I meet from nippers are impressive and confident because it gives them teamwork and leadership skills."
Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving (SLS) president Ross Blowers said it takes funding and resources to provide surf life saving services and programs such as nippers.
Mr Blowers said the branch's 16-year partnership with Newcastle Permanent is vital to its programs such as Nippers.
"As well as program funding support, Newcastle Permanent supplies surf life saving clubs with mandatory hot pink nippers rashies to make the program more affordable for families," Mr Blowers said.
"Nippers learn lifesaving and CPR, as well as surf safety, awareness, and rescue skills while completing fun surf sport activities such as catching waves, board paddling, beach sprints and flags.
"It is a fun and healthy activity for parents and kids to do together, and a great way to make new friends."
To find your nearest nippers program visit www.slslnc.org.au. Clubs accept Active Kids Program vouchers for payment of registration fees.
Every year, Newcastle Permanent invests almost $1.5 million into local communities through its partnerships, employee donations, volunteering and fundraising programs. This includes support for every surf life saving club from the Central Coast to the Queensland border.
