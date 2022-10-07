Manning River Times
Nippers teaches children basic surf and life saving skills

By Anne Evans
October 7 2022 - 11:00pm
Ready to hit the beach are Taree Old Bar Nippers are six year old Eva Brooks, five year old Assumpta Morgan, seven year old Cormac Morgan and eight year old Amalfi Morgan. Pictured supplied

Hundreds of children and their parents are returning to local beaches as nippers gets underway.

