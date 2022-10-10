MidCoast Council will hold public open days at three of its water and sewage treatment plants to celebrate National Water Week, October 17-23.
Residents are also encouraged to take part on Water Night, when individuals and households across Australia are asked to go without using their taps between 5pm-10pm on Thursday, October 20.
The open days are a chance to have a close-up look at the intricate and unseen processes that go into keeping the community's taps flowing and toilets flushing.
Council's executive manager of water and systems, Marnie Coates said these tours always left visitors with a greater appreciation for their water and sewage services, which was a big part of what National Water Week was about.
"National Water Week is all about raising awareness of the importance of water," said Ms Coates, who is an Australian Water Association Water Week ambassador.
"Events like these help people understand where their water comes from, where their wastewater goes, and the effort and engineering that goes into making these resources clean, safe and readily available."
The open days are free and will be held on consecutive Saturdays throughout October. Complimentary lunches will also be provided.
The dates and times are as follows:
MidCoast Council is also sponsoring Water Night, which was established in 2020 in support of stronger action on climate change and water awareness.
"Water Night is not about going without water; it's about encouraging all of us to notice how regularly and mindlessly we reach for our taps," Ms Coates said.
"Estimate what you'll need during the evening and pre-fill your water bottles, kettles and other containers before the event starts.
"This is the first year we've been involved in the event and we're keen to send a message that people on the MidCoast care about conserving water, especially after what this region went through in the 2019-2020 drought."
Meanwhile, Whizzy the Waterdrop is once again teaching kids the value of saving water and looking after the environment. Throughout October, Whizzy and his helper will visit more than 80 preschools and primary schools across the region.
Ms Coates said parents of young children should check in and see what their kids have learnt if they've had a visit from Whizzy.
"Whizzy is one of our most popular and enduring water education initiatives and often the messages he shares aren't just relevant to children, they're relevant to the whole household," she said.
National Water Week will run from Monday, October 17 to Sunday, October 23 2022. To find out more, visit www.awa.asn.au/events/national-water-week-2022
To book a spot or find out more about the open days, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Get-Involved/Events/Whats-on/Water-and-sewage-treatment-plant-tours
To sign up for Water Night or to find out more, visit www.waternight.com.au
