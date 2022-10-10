Manning River Times
MidCoast Council celebrating National Water Week with host of activities

October 10 2022 - 5:30pm
Gloucester water treatment plant. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council will hold public open days at three of its water and sewage treatment plants to celebrate National Water Week, October 17-23.

