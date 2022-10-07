Not alone on the side of the road

My car broke down this week. It doesn't happen often but those many years of driving dodgy cars that broke down regularly gave me the skills I needed to at least get part of the way out of and off the road. The power steering went as I was turning into a shopping centre car park, I managed to get down a ramp and turn off the road, with the car rear not quite out of harm's way.
But stuck as I was, I wasn't without company or conversation. Numerous people stopped to offer help, one on a pushbike (though he admitted he wasn't quite sure how he could help).
It was also a conversation starter. We talked about the old days when cars broke down and we didn't have the benefit of mobile phones. I recall a couple of hot summer days on the steep climb up Bulahdelah Mountain (the then highway) when the radiator had boiled and the only thing to do was wait for things (the day and the car) to cool down. Not only did we not have mobile phones, it was the days before bottled water was seen as a necessity. Sometimes we carried a bottle of fizzy drink in the boot, but that was to extinguish engine fires, another hazard of the day.
I have had some experience with dodgy starter motors and alternators, and of course checking the distributor cap was a must in wet weather. But under the bonnet, modern cars are a mystery to me. This time it was a couple of mobile phone calls and the tow truck was on its way.
So a shout out to those who stopped and checked in on me, much appreciated.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
