Not alone on the side of the road

It was also a conversation starter. We talked about the old days when cars broke down and we didn't have the benefit of mobile phones. I recall a couple of hot summer days on the steep climb up Bulahdelah Mountain (the then highway) when the radiator had boiled and the only thing to do was wait for things (the day and the car) to cool down. Not only did we not have mobile phones, it was the days before bottled water was seen as a necessity. Sometimes we carried a bottle of fizzy drink in the boot, but that was to extinguish engine fires, another hazard of the day.